Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 11:52 IST
Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say

Russian ​drone hit a ‌high-rise building in ​central Kyiv on Friday morning, killing a child, while one person was killed in the ‌southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was killed and at least seven other people were injured in a Russian drone ‌attack on a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv's central Pechersk district. An explosion ‌was heard near the centre, a Reuters journalist said.

Russia has been attacking Kyiv and the surrounding areas in recent weeks with near constant barrages of its faster ⁠and high-flying drones, ​that are ⁠harder to intercept. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in the war, triggered by its full-scale ⁠invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

One person was injured in the overnight attack ​on the capital, emergency services said. The strikes caused fires in non-residential buildings ⁠in two city districts, they said. The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its ⁠forces carried ​out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

Separately, Odesa region governor ⁠Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and another one injured in a ⁠series of "massive" Russian ⁠strikes on a residential area and logistics premises of a postal operator.

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