Carlos Alcaraz has had enough of pulling all-nighters at Grand Slams, urging organisers ​to finish play by 11 p.m. after his US ​Open title defence came to an end in ‌a ​gruelling 3:33 a.m. finish earlier this month. Ben Shelton beat Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the US Open in the latest-ever finish at the year's final Grand Slam.

Prior to that, three matches ‌ended after 2 a.m. during the tournament's opening week, while two more ran well beyond midnight and Venus Williams was involved in the latest-starting clash that began at 12:13 a.m. "I think it's too much," seven-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz told reporters in London on Thursday ahead ‌of the Laver Cup.

"The last match people stayed but if that match was played earlier, the court could have been packed. "I ‌would like to change the schedule a little with a maximum finish at 11 p.m., or whatever would be better."

The United States Tennis Association, which organises the US Open, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside regular business hours, but the body has said it will evaluate scheduling options in ⁠the future. Other ​Grand Slams have taken action ⁠to curb late finishes, with Wimbledon halting play under an 11 p.m. local curfew and the French Open limiting night sessions to one match.

The issue has gained ⁠traction amid a broader pushback by top players over working conditions, including a packed competitive calendar. AGASSI WANTS GUARANTEED DOWNTIME FOR PLAYERS

Andre Agassi, captain of Team ​World at the Laver Cup, stressed the need for guaranteed downtime at the end of the season. "It would be my ⁠hope (for) an off-season of some relative form of security for both the players, but also for the fans so that they look forward to the game," the ⁠eight-times ​Grand Slam champion told reporters.

"I think in a lot of cases, tennis would benefit from that." Asked about where the Laver Cup, which is named after Australian great Rod Laver and borders on being an exhibition event, fits into the tennis schedule, Agassi replied: "I ⁠think this is a fantastic event.

"I'd hate to see the compromise ever come on an event like this that is hosted under ⁠such a magnificent name and person ⁠that none of us would be here today without in this game. "So this wouldn't be the place I would choose to cut some edges. But I would like to see these awesome athletes ‌always be at ‌their best. I think everybody wins with that."