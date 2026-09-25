Karnataka LoP R Ashoka calls Rs 2,500 drought relief "insult to farmers", attacks Congress govt

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, describing its drought relief package of Rs 2,500 per family as an insult to farmers and a mockery of the farming community. Ashoka said farmers across the state were reeling from severe drought, crop losses and mounting debt, and criticised the Congress government for convening a three-day special Assembly session before announcing what he termed inadequate relief.

Attributing the relief announcement to the government's response to the drought situation, Ashoka said farmers had expected substantial compensation, particularly on a per-acre basis, instead of a flat amount per family. Speaking to reporters after the Assembly session, Ashoka criticised the administration for offering a flat payout rather than per-acre compensation and argued that the amount would not cover even basic agricultural expenses.

"The government had not given compensation per acre as demanded. Relief has been given per family. The government that called a special session to wipe farmers’ tears has, in the end, sent them away with a pittance. When a special session was announced, we expected historic, exceptional relief for farmers. After three days of debate, all that came was ₹2,500. This is a mockery of farmers. It is like rubbing salt into their wounds. This government, which has neither eyes nor ears, can see only real estate. They have money to send to Rahul Gandhi. Crores have been taken as bribes to give ministerial posts. But when it comes to farmers, there is suddenly a shortage of funds, he said. Contrasting the relief amount with the high costs of cultivation, the Karnataka Leader of Opposition detailed the financial burden carried by families facing severe crop failure.

“Cultivating one acre costs at least ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 for seeds, ploughing, labour, weeding, and irrigation. In such a situation, what justice is there in saying ₹2,500 has solved farmers’ distress? Sowing seed itself costs thousands of rupees. Add ploughing, labour and water, and the expense runs into tens of thousands. Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries get ₹2,000; farmers are being given ₹2,500. A person who goes for daily wage work earns more than this. Is this compensation for farmers, or an insult to them? he asked. Directing his criticism towards the state government's handling of the drought situation, Ashoka questioned its financial priorities and demanded higher compensation for affected farmers.

“The government itself has said the number of drought-hit taluks in the state has risen to 177, and more taluks may be added to the list. In that situation, farmers should have been given adequate compensation. We had demanded ₹50,000 per acre. Even if that was not possible, at least ₹25,000 should have been given. Farmers are in a state where they cannot even go to their fields. Fodder is unavailable for cattle, and animals are being driven towards the forest. Farmers’ children are leaving the village in search of work. Even as all this is happening, the government cannot see farmers’ pain. This is a government that has eyes but cannot see farmers’ suffering, and ears but cannot hear their cry, he charged. Ashoka said a demand for ₹50,000 per acre had already been placed before the government and stressed that farmers should not be treated as beneficiaries seeking charity.

"Farmers are not beggars. They are the food-givers of this country and people who live by their labour. To put ₹2,500 in such farmers’ hands and boast as if a great achievement has been made is an insult to their self-respect. I have folded my hands and appealed to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on behalf of farmers. You do not need an opportunity to call yourself a farmer’s son. An opportunity has come to stand with farmers in their distress. Give money to farmers. Do not cheat them. If you do this, the government will not last. In the special session, BJP MLAs raised farmers’ issues effectively," he added. “There is no first prize, no second prize, no third prize, not even a consolation prize. After a three-day session, farmers have been given ₹2,500. This is not a special session; it is a special insult to farmers’ expectations,” he added.

He further said, “On implementation of the Kasturirangan report, we will stand with the government in the state’s interest. But on drought relief, the government must not evade its responsibility. At the very least, it should give as much compensation as the previous BJP government did. A government that says it has no money to wipe farmers’ tears where does the money come from for other things? There is no money for farmers, but no shortage of money for politics. We will take farmers’ issues to the people’s court and get justice. Warning that the opposition will escalate the matter to the public, Ashoka said, “The BJP will not sit quietly until farmers get justice. We will place before the people whether this government is for farmers or against them.”

He added that farmers were closely watching the government's actions and would remember the relief announced during the drought. “Farmers are watching everything and remembering everything. What will the government say standing before farmers today? That we held a three-day session and gave ₹2,500? The price of farmers’ tears is not ₹2,500. Farmers’ lives must get justice. This struggle will not end here,” R Ashoka said. (ANI)