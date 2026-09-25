Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 13:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of ​current sports ​news briefs.

Jays' Vladimir ‌Guerrero Jr. ​says $500M contract for past, not future, results

Blue Jays first ‌baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't shying away from the comments he made during a recent interview regarding ‌his performance after signing a 14-year, $500 million contract ‌last year. Guerrero told Spanish-language reporter Veronica Batista that he was being paid for what he had ⁠done previously, ​not ⁠what he was going to do in the future. ⁠Suffice to say, it wasn't a hit with some ​Toronto fans.

PWHL-Toronto to host league's first ⁠all-star tournament

The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever ⁠all-star ​competition will be held in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in ⁠a four-team, three-on-three tournament on March 7. The tournament ⁠will ⁠take place in a round-robin format, with teams broken down into PWHL Canada, ‌PWHL ‌International, PWHL USA, and ​PWHL Rookies.

TRENDING

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Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

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China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

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3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

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Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

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