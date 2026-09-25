US proposes UAE host trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia on war, Zelenskiy says

​Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on ​Friday the United States ‌had proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting ‌with Ukraine and Russia to ‌discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half year conflict.

"The American side has proposed...meeting ⁠at ​a ⁠technical level in a three-way format," ⁠Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing ​via WhatsApp. "We are awaiting ⁠a proposal from the United States ⁠regarding ​the date, and the United States has suggested ⁠the Emirates as a possible ⁠location."