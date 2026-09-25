US proposes UAE host trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia on war, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the United States had proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half year conflict.
"The American side has proposed...meeting at a technical level in a three-way format," Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing via WhatsApp. "We are awaiting a proposal from the United States regarding the date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible location."