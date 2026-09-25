Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Strengthen Responsible PET Collection During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), in collaboration with Sangam Pratishthan, are undertaking a used PET bottle collection and recycling initiative during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai and Thane. Running from September 16 to 25, the 10-day initiative is promoting responsible PET waste collection at four Ganpati locations: Ganesh Gully, Thane Cha Raja, Nare Park / Parel Cha Raja and Rangari.

The four locations have been selected for their significant footfall during Ganesh Chaturthi, providing an opportunity to reach a large number of devotees, visitors and local communities. The initiative aims to facilitate collection of used PET bottles at these locations, with Safai Saathis supporting on-ground collection and the collected PET subsequently handed over to recycling partners. This is helping keep PET in the recycling stream and support a cleaner festival spaces. Devyani R L Rana, Vice President- Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is a powerful expression of community, bringing millions of people together in celebration. At this scale, waste management is not just about keeping public spaces clean; it is about building systems that enable people, communities and partners to participate in a more responsible way. Through Maidaan Saaf, we are working with our partners to strengthen collection, segregation and recycling across these high-footfall celebrations, while making responsible waste practices more visible and accessible to communities. It is through such collective action that we can make waste management a more meaningful part of India’s largest cultural moments.”

Adding a creative and human dimension to the initiative, waste bottle caps and labels have been transformed into a ‘Waste to Wonder’ mural in collaboration with street artists Doodle Mapuls, giving discarded materials a new expression while encouraging greater collective responsibility towards waste recovery and recycling. Street plays are also being organised to encourage visitors to adopt responsible disposal practices. The initiative reflects a shared effort by Anandana- The Coca- Cola India Foundation, HCCB, and Sangam Pratishthan to make cleanliness integrated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, while recognising the people who make it possible.

The initiative builds on the broader Maidaan Saaf campaign, which focuses on promoting responsible plastic waste collection, segregation and recycling at high-footfall cultural events. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)