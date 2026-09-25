WTO dispute body agrees to Russia's panel request on EU carbon border levy
The World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body agreed on Friday to Russia's request to establish a panel examining the European Union's carbon border levy. Russia first initiated the dispute regarding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) last year, arguing the measure - which imposes a carbon charge on certain imports to match the carbon costs faced by European producers - is discriminatory and protectionist, and has asked the WTO to adjudicate whether it violates international trade rules.
Its first request in July this year was unsuccessful but was then accepted on Friday upon its second request. CBAM is designed to shield European industries against cheaper imports from countries with weaker climate rules. But it has faced criticism from trading partners including Brazil, South Africa and India, who say it penalises developing economies.
Russia argues CBAM imposes trade barriers for covered goods imported into the EU and also says the EU's offering of allowances to some companies under the Emissions Trading System (ETS) - its flagship policy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions - amounts to an export subsidy to strengthen European competitiveness. The EU has expressed confidence that its measures are compatible with WTO rules and will participate in the proceedings.