Kremlin says Turkey submitted Black Sea shipping security proposals, but no talks underway
Turkey has submitted proposals to Moscow on the security of shipping in the Black Sea, but there are still no substantive negotiations under way, Russian news agency Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that India, Turkey, Egypt and some Middle Eastern countries were taking part in talks on unblocking a grain corridor in the Black Sea, where both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up their attacks on shipping.