Kremlin says Turkey submitted Black Sea shipping security proposals, but no talks underway

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 18:03 IST
Kremlin says Turkey submitted Black Sea shipping security proposals, but no talks underway

​Turkey ​has submitted proposals ‌to Moscow ​on the security of ‌shipping in the Black Sea, but there are still no substantive ‌negotiations under way, Russian news ‌agency Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on ⁠Friday.

Ukrainian ​President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday ⁠that India, Turkey, Egypt and some ​Middle Eastern countries were taking part ⁠in talks on unblocking ⁠a ​grain corridor in the Black Sea, where both ⁠Russia and Ukraine have stepped ⁠up ⁠their attacks on shipping.

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