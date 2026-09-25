Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China fuels rush to turn AI video into an industry

When Zhu Zhili was looking for a base to set up an artificial ​intelligence film studio in China two years ago, there was just one clear choice: the southern city of Shenzhen with ​its vast tech ecosystem. This year, AI filmmaker Zhu said he has fielded calls from ‌officials in ​cities and industrial parks across China, all with the same pitch: bring your AI film business here.

Paramount seeks $7.5 billion debt raise to fund Warner Bros deal

Paramount Skydance said on Thursday it has launched a syndication for a proposed $7.5 billion senior secured term loan, part of a broader financing package to fund its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. The loan launch comes days after Paramount settled litigation with a California-led group of ‌states and the Writers Guild of America over its $110 billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery, clearing final domestic hurdles for an acquisition that could reshape Hollywood.

Macklemore sets 'Free Palestine' tour after being dumped from Ed Sheeran shows

American rapper Macklemore, who was dropped as the opening act for Ed Sheeran over pro-Palestinian remarks, announced on Thursday he would headline his own "Free Palestine" concert tour that will start next month. The tour will begin in Dublin, Paris and London, Macklemore said in an Instagram post. US dates and additional performers will be announced later, he said, adding that proceeds would be ‌donated to organizations that support the Palestinian people.

Dakota Johnson says thriller 'Verity' puts truth and trust to the test, much like real life

Psychological thriller "Verity" taps into the real-world challenge of knowing what's true and who to trust, actor Dakota Johnson said at the film's UK premiere ‌on Thursday. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, the film follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who is hired to complete a series of books for renowned author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves her unable to write.

Taylor Swift announces new music on 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore'

Taylor Swift announced an expanded version of her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" on Wednesday, with four new songs written after the historic success of the record's release a year ago. "The Encore" will be released on Friday, Swift said in an Instagram post. "The Life of a Showgirl" was released last October and topped several records, with every one of its 12 ⁠songs landing in the ​top 12 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Disney to raise prices on Disney+, ⁠Hulu subscriptions, Bloomberg News reports

Disney will raise prices on several streaming subscriptions, including its flagship ad-free Disney+ plan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Major streaming platforms have steadily increased subscription prices and rolled out advertising-backed plans as they look to drive revenue growth, offset rising content costs and improve the profitability of ⁠their digital businesses.

CNN, CBS News oversight board will be 'toothless,' experts warn

David Ellison is set to take control https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/paramount-settles-with-california-other-states-clearing-major-hurdle-warner-bros-2026-09-21/ of two of the biggest news organizations in the US after his Paramount Skydance completes its takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, giving him wide influence over the news media landscape. But experts warn his promise ​of editorial independence for CNN and CBS News is a hollow one. Ellison agreed to create an editorial independence board to oversee CNN and CBS as part of Monday's settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/key-terms-paramounts-warner-bros-discovery-settlement-with-us-states-2026-09-21/ with a coalition of 12 US states and a Hollywood writers' union. The ⁠group will be made up of five veteran journalists, to "establish guiding editorial and journalism principles for the combined entity's news channels," according to the agreement.

Taylor Swift releases 'Encore' to her hit 'Showgirl' album

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift released four new songs that she added to her 2025 hit album "The Life of a Showgirl" including the single "Patient Zero" about a ⁠toxic ​relationship. The expanded album called "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" debuted at midnight US Eastern Daylight Time (0400 GMT) on Friday.

Canadian and French publishers stand by author accused of using AI for prize-winning novel

The publishers of an award-winning novel by Haitian-Canadian author Thelyson Orelien have defended the writer against accusations he used artificial intelligence to write it, and said they stand behind him. Orelien denied using AI tools to write "C'etait Ca ou Mourir" ("It Was Either That or Die") on Tuesday, a day after a little-known X account called "Balance ton Claude" said that running passages through ⁠AI detection tool Pangram showed the novel "was written almost entirely by artificial intelligence."

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault

A New York judge sentenced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a former production assistant ⁠in 2006, following the ex-movie mogul's conviction at a retrial last year. Weinstein, ⁠74, was convicted in June 2025 of first-degree criminal sexual act for assaulting Miriam Haley at his Manhattan apartment, the culmination of a six-year legal saga that saw his 2020 conviction overturned by New York's highest court. Weinstein has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex.

Netherlands drops boycott of Eurovision song contest

The Netherlands will return to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, abandoning a boycott over Israel's participation after public ‌broadcaster NPO said it would take over ‌responsibility for the Dutch entry. The Netherlands shunned the contest in 2026 to protest Israel's participation, and last month AvroTros, the broadcaster that usually facilitates the ​Dutch entry, said it would boycott the event again in 2027.