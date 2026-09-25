Trump sees no urgency for Canada deal as trade dispute deepens, USTR says

President Donald Trump's administration is comfortable maintaining ​its trade standoff with Canada even as ‌new US ​import bans on Canadian products take effect next week and Washington threatens 50% tariffs on Canadian autos, parts and steel from January, US Trade Representative Jamieson ‌Greer said on Friday. His comments to CNBC signal Washington sees little need to compromise despite a deepening dispute that has strained relations between the longtime allies, triggered retaliation on both sides of the border and raised fresh questions about ‌the future of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The looming US import bans are on a broad range of ‌Canadian goods, including alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products. The January increase on tariffs to 50% could carry significant consequences for North American auto production. Canada's own retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect earlier this month. Canadian tariffs followed 50% tariffs that the US imposed on ⁠some $20 ​billion of Canadian goods last month, ⁠after several rounds of negotiations collapsed.

"We're still getting what we need from them in terms of oil, gas, potash, all of ⁠these things. We're shipping (agricultural products) back and forth across the border, so there's still a lot of strong trade between the ​two countries," Greer told CNBC. "We're comfortable with where we are. ... They call us now and then, and ⁠we have good conversations about potential deals. But it's not – there's no urgency on our side, I would say." The Canadian Embassy in ⁠Washington ​did not immediately comment.

The breakdown has widened a rift between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for the failed talks, spurred Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to urge a further shift away from Canada's ⁠biggest trading partner, and cast doubt on the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Some experts think the Trump administration wants ⁠to first reach a deal ⁠with Mexico, which could give the US more leverage to get a better agreement with Canada. The next round of talks with Mexico could occur in October, ‌Mexican officials said ‌this week.