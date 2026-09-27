China, US agree to AI dialogue, tariff cuts on $30 billion in goods during Xi visit

The United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on $30 billion of goods and launch a dialogue on AI, both countries said following President Xi ‌Jinping's visit to Washington.

The tariff reductions would apply to US exports such as agricultural goods, wood and cosmetics, as well as US imports including small appliances, toys, decorations, a White House statement said on Friday. "The two countries reached consensus on recommendations for more favorable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in ‌each direction," the White House said.

The three-day summit between Xi and President Donald Trump, which ended on Friday, showcased personal diplomacy rather ‌than big public breakthroughs. Xi has since landed in Beijing, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday. The two sides also agreed to set up a trade council and extend the outcomes of earlier talks in Kuala Lumpur, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The agreement follows a move by the world's two largest economies to extend by two months a trade ⁠truce that ​had been due to expire on November ⁠10, allowing more time to work on a potentially bigger trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday. "This historic visit enriched the constructive and stable China-US relationship, upheld ⁠the overall stability of bilateral ties, opened a new chapter in China-US relations, and will have a far-reaching impact on world peace and development," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang ​Yi said in a statement.

DIALOGUE ON AI On artificial intelligence, the two sides agreed to hold a dialogue on the technology's risks ⁠and benefits, with the next round of discussions set for November, and to set up a communication channel for AI-related incidents, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the White House said.

The White ⁠House ​said that the leaders had agreed to use the term "super intelligence" in place of "artificial intelligence." In a separate statement, the Chinese ministry said that Beijing valued Washington's use of the new term.

As AI technology continues to advance, the two sides should step up exchanges and work toward consensus in ⁠line with new developments, it said. The two sides also agreed to support each other in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting and the Group ⁠of 20 summit, with both leaders ⁠planning to attend the gatherings hosted by the other.

On foreign policy, the leaders agreed that Iran should fulfil its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, and that no country or entity should impose transit tolls on international ‌waterways, both countries said.