Cycling-Vollering edges rival Niewiadoma-Phinney for road race world title

Dutch rider Demi Vollering held off a ​late challenge from Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney to ​win her first road race world ‌title on ​Saturday.

Vollering crossed the line with her arms outstretched after 4 hours, 45 minutes and 9 seconds of racing, with Niewiadoma-Phinney taking second and ‌Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini third in the UCI Road World Championships. Switzerland's Marlen Reusser was fourth and France's Juliette Berthet fifth. Niewiadoma-Phinney had stayed on Vollering's wheel for much of the final lap, but appeared to ‌suffer cramp after launching an early sprint on the uphill run-in to the finish.

"I can't believe ‌it," said Vollering, who won her second Tour de France Femmes title in August. "I truly believe that I have a dream in my heart for a reason, and I worked so hard towards this goal," she said. "It takes guts to ⁠believe in ​it with your whole ⁠heart and to gather a team around you with such strong girls, and they all sacrifice for you."

An early crash involving ⁠about 15 riders disrupted the race and forced out several contenders, including defending champion and local favourite Magdeleine ​Vallieres, Mauritius' Kimberley Le Court and Spain's Paula Blasi. Sweden's Caroline Andersson was treated at the ⁠scene and placed in a neck brace. Vollering launched her first major attack with 38km remaining, but her lead evaporated over the ⁠final ​two laps in sweltering conditions as enthusiastic fans packed the course.

"There were so many moments I thought I went too early," Vollering said. "I didn't dare to turn around and look back because ⁠I felt like they were almost on my wheel already." When the chasers regrouped, Vollering said she remained ⁠determined to attack again.

"At ⁠one point they came back and I was like, 'Oh shit,' but it's still not over," she said. "I just dared, tried again and never gave up ‌to the finish ‌line."