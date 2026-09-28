UPDATE 1-Swedish opposition leader Andersson says she cannot form government in current situation

‌Swedish Social ​Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson said on Monday she would tell the speaker of parliament ‌that she was unable to form a government in the current situation, after an election earlier this month gave her centre-left bloc ‌a narrow majority.

Her decision came after the Left ‌Party said over the weekend it would back a candidate for parliament speaker from the rival Moderate Party, which Andersson said undercut her attempt ⁠to build a ​government. "Of course, ⁠I take the Left Party's message seriously, and based on that and ⁠the conversations I have had, I can conclude that there is ​currently no possibility for me to form a government," she ⁠told a press conference.

The centre-left won 176 seats to 173 seats for ⁠the ​incumbent right bloc in a vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's promise to form ⁠a coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats. The speaker will now decide ⁠to whom ⁠to hand the task to seek to secure backing for a government, potentially Kristersson.