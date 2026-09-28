Ukrainian drones target railway infrastructure in Russian border region, governor says

​Ukrainian drones ​have attacked ‌railway infrastructure ​in the Russian border region ‌of Bryansk in three separate strikes which damaged a railway ‌bridge and derailed nearly 30 carriages ‌and wagons, Bryansk's acting governor said on Monday. Egor Kovalchuk, the official, ⁠said ​in ⁠a statement on Telegram that nobody ⁠had been hurt in the ​attacks, which he said had caused ⁠part of a bridge to ⁠collapse ​and had damaged railway tracks in one area.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify his ⁠assertion ⁠and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.