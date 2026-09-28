Ukrainian drones target railway infrastructure in Russian border region, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 14:35 IST
Ukrainian drones target railway infrastructure in Russian border region, governor says

​Ukrainian drones ​have attacked ‌railway infrastructure ​in the Russian border region ‌of Bryansk in three separate strikes which damaged a railway ‌bridge and derailed nearly 30 carriages ‌and wagons, Bryansk's acting governor said on Monday. Egor Kovalchuk, the official, ⁠said ​in ⁠a statement on Telegram that nobody ⁠had been hurt in the ​attacks, which he said had caused ⁠part of a bridge to ⁠collapse ​and had damaged railway tracks in one area.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify his ⁠assertion ⁠and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
2
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
3
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global
4
Gujarat: Applicants receive prompt justice at ‘Public Relations Centre' in Gandhinagar; FIRs registered in 28 serious cases

Gujarat: Applicants receive prompt justice at ‘Public Relations Centre' in G...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026