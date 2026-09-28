Ukrainian drones target railway infrastructure in Russian border region, governor says
Ukrainian drones have attacked railway infrastructure in the Russian border region of Bryansk in three separate strikes which damaged a railway bridge and derailed nearly 30 carriages and wagons, Bryansk's acting governor said on Monday. Egor Kovalchuk, the official, said in a statement on Telegram that nobody had been hurt in the attacks, which he said had caused part of a bridge to collapse and had damaged railway tracks in one area.
Reuters could not immediately verify his assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.