Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia 

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 15:21 IST
Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia 

The Kremlin said ​on Monday that Ukraine ​was paying the price ‌for its ​own attacks on Russia in recent months and would continue to do ‌so as Moscow's forces systematically strike different targets there. On Friday, Putin said Moscow had been ready to resume negotiations with ‌Kyiv after September's parliamentary election in Russia, but complained about ‌Ukraine launching a big attack on Moscow during the vote, about what he said was its targeting if polling stations, and about its ⁠drone ​attack on ⁠St Petersburg during a major economic forum there in June.

Responding to a ⁠question about how those Ukrainian strikes had affected Moscow's stance on ​peace negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Ukraine will have ⁠to pay a price for the actions that have taken place in ⁠recent ​months. This is what is happening now. Our armed forces are continuing the special military operation." Putin said on ⁠Friday that all proposals to settle the 4-1/2-year-old conflict remained on ⁠the table, ⁠but that Moscow needed to assess what was in its own best interests.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026