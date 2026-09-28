Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 14:49 IST
Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says

Ukraine's military has recaptured more territory ​from Russian forces in the ​north of the Donetsk region, ‌a ​senior military commander said on Monday, in an operation aimed at complicating Moscow's assault on Ukraine's key eastern ‌strongholds. Ukraine's Third Army Corps recaptured an area of 51 square kilometres (20 square miles), said Brigadier-General Andrii Biletskyi, who has commanded operations in the area since last month.

In ‌total, the operation called "Vivaldi" has recaptured 176 sq km in the north ‌of Donetsk, has freed three more villages and has restored Ukrainian control over two more villages, Biletskyi said. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, has said the ⁠operation ​has achieved the "operationally-significant" ⁠goal of disrupting Moscow's effort to conduct a wide encirclement of the "fortress belt" of Ukrainian cities.

Russia's ⁠overall frontline advances have slowed this year but its forces have been bearing down ​on the cities from the south and infiltrating deeper into the eastern ⁠city of Kostiantynivka. The Donetsk region has seen most of the fiercest battles of the war.

Ukraine still holds ⁠about ​20% of Donetsk while Russia wants to control all of it — Moscow's main territorial demand at negotiations that have so far stalled but ⁠which the US wants to restart. The reported gains in the Donetsk region would add ⁠to Ukraine's push ⁠earlier this year in the southeast, where Kyiv said it clawed back more than 700 sq km of territory ‌during a months-long ‌counterattack.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026