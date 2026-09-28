Australian developer axes Sydney suburban data centre plan after local opposition

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 15:02 IST
Australian developer axes Sydney suburban data centre plan after local opposition

Australia's biggest property company on Monday ​abandoned plans to build ​a data centre metres from ‌people's homes ​in the Sydney suburbs after the proposal sparked fierce local opposition. In a letter to the state's ‌planning department, Goodman Group, one of Australia's 20 largest listed companies, said it was withdrawing the development application for the A$1.2 billion ($841.9 million), 90-megawatt facility known as Project ‌Mars.

"The policy and regulatory environment for large-scale data centre development has ‌evolved significantly," the letter said. "Goodman has carefully considered these changes together with feedback received through the planning process, including the views of the local community ... Goodman has concluded that it ⁠will not ​progress with the ⁠development application."

The withdrawal is one of the clearest examples yet of Australian grassroots opponents ⁠blocking a data centre's development. As Australia seeks to be a global hub for data ​centres, the projects have faced growing scrutiny over their environmental footprint, vast energy ⁠and water consumption, impact on power bills, and potential noise pollution.

Local residents in the ⁠Sydney ​suburb of Lane Cove, where Goodman had intended to develop Project Mars, had opposed the data centre, which would have been located some ⁠20 metres (65 feet) away from homes. Goodman conceded last week during a Senate inquiry ⁠into data centres the ⁠project had failed to win a "social licence", after being accused by a lawmaker of showing contempt for local residents.

($1 = ‌1.4253 Australian ‌dollars)

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026