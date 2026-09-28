Iranian FM Araghchi to meet mediators in NYC, days after Trump rejects Tehran's peace overture

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet mediators in New York on Monday to discuss the latest proposals and developments in the situation between Tehran and Washington, days after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia continues.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 21:36 IST
Iranian FM Araghchi to meet mediators in NYC, days after Trump rejects Tehran's peace overture
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet mediators in New York on Monday to discuss the latest proposals and developments in the situation between Tehran and Washington, days after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia continues. According to an ISNA report, Araghchi, along with an Iranian delegation, will meet mediators on Monday morning to discuss the "latest proposals and views on the current situation".

No representative from the US side is expected to attend the meeting, as per ISNA. The meeting comes after a Qatari delegation travelled to the United States last week and presented an Iranian proposal to American officials regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for economic relief.

Last week, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi outlined a seven-day proposal under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if certain conditions were met by Washington. Iran said the proposal was conveyed through intermediaries and linked the reopening of the waterway to measures including an easing of US military pressure.

However, on Sunday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington had rejected the proposal, claiming Tehran had sought sanctions relief and access to "billions in frozen assets" before negotiations on its nuclear programme. Waltz said the US would ultimately need to reach "some type of agreement" with Iran, but that US President Donald Trump would keep all "options on the table".

Araghchi disputed Waltz's account of the proposal, saying the US ambassador had not seen the plan. He also said Tehran remained ready for diplomacy while preparing for the possibility of renewed hostilities.

"We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. We don’t care about U.S. midterm elections. We care about our national interests. At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose," Araghchi said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press". The Strait of Hormuz has remained a central point of contention in the confrontation, with Iran saying it is prepared to reopen the waterway as part of an agreement, while the US has rejected Tehran's latest proposal.

Monday's meeting in New York is expected to focus on the latest proposals and positions being conveyed through mediators, with no direct US participation in the scheduled discussions. (ANI)

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