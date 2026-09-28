US Supreme Court's Alito won't participate in climate case involving oil companies

US ​Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ‌will ​not participate in an upcoming case involving a bid by oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit ‌seeking to hold them liable for helping fuel climate change, a court official said on Monday. Alito owns stock in several oil and gas companies but ‌not Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy, the two companies involved in the ‌dispute to be heard by the court on October 5. He had initially declined calls from watchdog and environmental groups to recuse. Alito stepped aside when the litigation reached ⁠the court ​at an ⁠earlier stage in 2023.

Alito is one of the most conservative justices on the court, which ⁠has a 6-3 conservative majority. Lawyers for the oil companies and those representing officials ​in Boulder, Colorado, who sued Exxon and Suncor in 2018, were ⁠informed on Monday of Alito's recusal in a letter from Scott Harris, clerk of ⁠the ​Supreme Court.

Harris did not provide a rationale, stating only, "I am writing to inform the parties that Justice Alito has determined that he will ⁠not continue to participate in this case." The dispute, which will be ⁠heard on the ⁠first day of the court's new term, could determine the fate of dozens of state and local climate-related lawsuits ‌against ‌fossil fuel companies.