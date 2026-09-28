US Supreme Court's Alito won't participate in climate case involving oil companies

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 23:28 IST
US Supreme Court's Alito won't participate in climate case involving oil companies

US ​Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ‌will ​not participate in an upcoming case involving a bid by oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit ‌seeking to hold them liable for helping fuel climate change, a court official said on Monday. Alito owns stock in several oil and gas companies but ‌not Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy, the two companies involved in the ‌dispute to be heard by the court on October 5. He had initially declined calls from watchdog and environmental groups to recuse. Alito stepped aside when the litigation reached ⁠the court ​at an ⁠earlier stage in 2023.

Alito is one of the most conservative justices on the court, which ⁠has a 6-3 conservative majority. Lawyers for the oil companies and those representing officials ​in Boulder, Colorado, who sued Exxon and Suncor in 2018, were ⁠informed on Monday of Alito's recusal in a letter from Scott Harris, clerk of ⁠the ​Supreme Court.

Harris did not provide a rationale, stating only, "I am writing to inform the parties that Justice Alito has determined that he will ⁠not continue to participate in this case." The dispute, which will be ⁠heard on the ⁠first day of the court's new term, could determine the fate of dozens of state and local climate-related lawsuits ‌against ‌fossil fuel companies.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026