Russia says Iran's Bushehr nuclear unit offline for scheduled maintenance

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 16:54 IST
Russia says Iran's Bushehr nuclear unit offline for scheduled maintenance

Russian ​state nuclear corporation ​Rosatom said ‌on Tuesday ​that the first power unit at Iran's ‌Bushehr nuclear power plant had been taken offline for scheduled maintenance as ‌of September 29 with the ‌participation of Rosatom specialists. Rosatom, which is building two new units at Bushehr, evacuated hundreds of ⁠staff ​after ⁠the United States and Israel launched a war ⁠against Iran in February.

"We are ​now moving in the opposite direction, ⁠returning to the site. Eighty people are ⁠already ​working directly on the construction of Bushehr units 2 and ⁠3, and we will continue increasing the workforce," ⁠head ⁠of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said.

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