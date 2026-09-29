Russia says Iran's Bushehr nuclear unit offline for scheduled maintenance
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday that the first power unit at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant had been taken offline for scheduled maintenance as of September 29 with the participation of Rosatom specialists. Rosatom, which is building two new units at Bushehr, evacuated hundreds of staff after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in February.
"We are now moving in the opposite direction, returning to the site. Eighty people are already working directly on the construction of Bushehr units 2 and 3, and we will continue increasing the workforce," head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said.