Greece will return to Bulgaria ​the remains identified as those ​of Bulgarian medieval ruler Tsar ‌Samuel ​under an accord signed on Tuesday that also provides for the transfer of other historic and ‌religious artefacts between the two Balkan neighbours.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the accord as a "historic agreement" and said the return of Samuel's remains ended six ‌decades of efforts by Sofia to bring them home after their ‌discovery in Greece in 1965.