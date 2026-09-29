UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that the state pension triple lock would be adjusted from April 2030, after the next general election.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that the state pension triple lock would be adjusted from April 2030, after the next general election.
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