EU rejects renegotiating Ukraine's export quotas
The European Union does not plan to renegotiate export quotas with Ukraine, a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday, rebuffing Kyiv's request for additional trade access as Russian strikes strain its economy.
Trading terms with Ukraine have become a sensitive issue in the EU after tariff-free and quota-free access granted to Kyiv at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 led to an influx of agricultural goods, angering European farmers. The EU reintroduced quotas for products such as wheat, sugar and eggs last year in response to farmer protests.
But Ukraine has sought an increased quota for its bioethanol exports, produced from its massive grain harvests. "We can confirm there are no discussions planned with Ukrainian counterparts to renegotiate export quotas," the Commission spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Trade data so far "proves the fair and balanced nature" of revised quota volumes under an updated version of the agreement, the spokesperson added. The current quotas, adopted last year, cut imports of Ukrainian wheat and sugar compared with the quota-free period earlier in the war, though they represented an increase compared with pre-war quota levels.
Intensifying Russian attacks have damaged Ukrainian infrastructure while choking its exports via the Black Sea, including crucial agricultural trade.