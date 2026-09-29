EU rejects renegotiating Ukraine's export quotas

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 21:07 IST
EU rejects renegotiating Ukraine's export quotas

The European ‌Union does ​not plan to renegotiate export quotas with Ukraine, a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday, ‌rebuffing Kyiv's request for additional trade access as Russian strikes strain its economy.

Trading terms with Ukraine have become a sensitive issue in the EU after ‌tariff-free and quota-free access granted to Kyiv at the start of ‌Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 led to an influx of agricultural goods, angering European farmers. The EU reintroduced quotas for products such as wheat, sugar and eggs last ⁠year ​in response to ⁠farmer protests.

But Ukraine has sought an increased quota for its bioethanol exports, produced from ⁠its massive grain harvests. "We can confirm there are no discussions planned ​with Ukrainian counterparts to renegotiate export quotas," the Commission spokesperson said in ⁠an emailed statement.

Trade data so far "proves the fair and balanced nature" of revised quota ⁠volumes ​under an updated version of the agreement, the spokesperson added. The current quotas, adopted last year, cut imports of Ukrainian wheat and ⁠sugar compared with the quota-free period earlier in the war, though they represented ⁠an increase ⁠compared with pre-war quota levels.

Intensifying Russian attacks have damaged Ukrainian infrastructure while choking its exports via the Black ‌Sea, including crucial ‌agricultural trade.

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