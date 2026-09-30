Trump says Director of National Intelligence Clayton would be a good AI czar, Axios reports
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton would be a good AI czar, Axios reported.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton would be a good AI czar, Axios reported.
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