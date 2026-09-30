China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 04:58 IST
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

​China ​has vowed ‌a "resolute response" to ​safeguard its industries if ‌the European Union goes ahead with restrictions against Chinese companies or ‌products, according to its commerce ‌ministry. The ministry was referring to a joint document by ⁠EU ​member states ⁠pushing for a tool to ⁠tackle unfair trade and take ​more forceful measures against China.

The tool ⁠amounts to a "typical protectionist ⁠and unilateralist ​measure", and will disrupt stability of China-EU trade, ⁠the ministry said in a ⁠statement ⁠late on Tuesday.

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