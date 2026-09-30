China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
China has vowed a "resolute response" to safeguard its industries if the European Union goes ahead with restrictions against Chinese companies or products, according to its commerce ministry. The ministry was referring to a joint document by EU member states pushing for a tool to tackle unfair trade and take more forceful measures against China.
The tool amounts to a "typical protectionist and unilateralist measure", and will disrupt stability of China-EU trade, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.