Games-After delivering babies, Ozawa aims to deliver for Japan in padel debut

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 09:24 IST
Games-After delivering babies, Ozawa aims to deliver for Japan in padel debut

The transition from a busy hospital to ​the international court may surprise others, but Japan's ​padel pioneer Kotomi Ozawa finds a striking ‌resemblance ​between the pressure of elite sport and her previous career — as a midwife.

As padel makes its Asian Games debut, the former Keio University Hospital practitioner is leading ‌the charge for the continent, relying on the composure she honed inside Tokyo's high-pressure delivery rooms until four years ago. "Of course, it's a very different job, but physically, midwifery is also very tough. You have to be strong," she said.

"Mentally, you ‌have to support families and babies in their most difficult times. That experience helps me a lot on ‌the court. Even when I have a big match, it makes me feel calmer." Whenever the stakes are high and pressure builds, the line between her two callings often blurs.

"When you deliver babies, there is so much tension, and you have to help the mother make quick decisions," ⁠Ozawa said. "You ​have to hear the heartbeat ⁠and use all five senses to monitor everything. It helps me in a similar way when I am on the court. You have ⁠to use all your senses."

Trading the ward for the court was a daunting gamble for Ozawa, given that Europe and South America ​remain the traditional epicentres of the sport — a fast-paced hybrid of tennis and squash. "It was a tough ⁠journey as we had to fly to Europe or South America to train – and I loved my old job – but there are not many people ⁠here (in ​Asia) doing padel as a career," she said.

"I wanted to try it, even if it was challenging, to build a pathway for the next generation." That gamble is already paying dividends, with the 28-year-old and her partner Chifumi ⁠Sato advancing to the women's pairs quarter-finals.

Yet, while her immediate focus remains on securing silverware on the court, Ozawa ⁠has not ruled out an ⁠eventual return to healthcare. "One of my dreams is to combine healthcare with sport," she said.

"I love kids and looking after families, and I think sport helps communities a lot. ‌It would be ‌amazing to do them both again."

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