Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Saint Laurent goes for gold in Paris show that may be Vaccarello's ​finale

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello unveiled a head-to-toe gold collection of slinky ​dresses and textured tailoring at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The spring/summer 2027 ‌show ​marked 10 years since Vaccarello's first show for the Parisian label owned by luxury group Kering, and came amid reports he was set to step down from the role.

Dior presents sheer tops and metallic trousers in spring/summer 2027 show

Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson showed ‌metallic trousers, structured jackets and sheer feathered skirts in Paris on Tuesday, one year on from his womenswear debut at the storied Parisian brand owned by luxury giant LVMH. Front-row guests including Spanish singer Rosalia and actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer Lawrence looked on as models marched along a white catwalk built over the Tuileries gardens' octagonal basin.

Celine Dion brings down the curtain on L'Oreal Paris ‌runway show

Global beauty brand L'Oreal Paris staged a star-studded runway show in the French capital on Monday, with pop icon Celine Dion making a guest appearance to close out the evening. The ‌event held at the start of Paris Fashion Week featured models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Florence Pugh says 'East of Eden' series finds humanity in Steinbeck's 'monster', Cathy

Florence Pugh says the new adaptation of "East of Eden" invites audiences to view Cathy, one of American literature's most notorious villains, ⁠under a ​more sympathetic light. The actor, who plays Cathy in the ⁠seven-part limited series, said the adaptation adds context to a character whom author John Steinbeck famously described as a "psychic monster" with a "malformed soul".

Maxhosa Africa brings pan-Africanism to Paris Fashion Week

Maxhosa Africa creative director Laduma Ngxokolo unveiled ⁠a collection that celebrated pan-Africanism on Monday, as his label became the first South African brand to stage a full runway show on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. Ngxokolo said he wanted the show to ​highlight South Africa's diversity, beauty, and business successes.

UK's Channel 4 won't merge with BBC, but content sharing on table, CEO says

Britain's Channel 4 has ruled out merging ⁠with the BBC but is open to sharing content on the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, the broadcaster's chief executive Priya Dogra told the Royal Television Society's London Convention 2026. Channel 4 and the BBC are both publicly owned British broadcasters ⁠facing funding ​challenges and audience fragmentation.

Iraq War film 'Atonement' tells story of US Marine seeking Iraqi family's forgiveness

Three generations of an Armenian-Christian family were driving home in Baghdad in April 2003 when US Marines in a firefight with Iraqi forces fired on their cars, killing three men. Almost a decade later, two women who survived the attack sat down in their Glendale, California, living room ⁠with one of the Marines who pulled the trigger.

Disney laying off a few hundred employees, source says

Walt Disney is laying off a few hundred employees across human resources and ⁠technology departments, a source familiar with the matter told ⁠Reuters on Tuesday. Disney has seen several C-suite changes since Josh D'Amaro took charge as CEO in March, including the appointment of 25-year company veteran Paul Roeder as chief communications officer.

Spotify and Claude recover after brief outage in US

Spotify and Anthropic's Claude recovered after brief outages in ‌the US on Tuesday, according ‌to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. The Spotify outage began around 9:30 a.m. ET, with user-reported issues peaking at ​more than 19,000 before falling to about 1,000.