Rugby-Uncapped Macpherson called up to Wallabies squad for Bledisloe tests
Uncapped forward Toby Macpherson has been called up to the Wallabies squad for the Bledisloe Cup games against New Zealand in Auckland and Sydney next month.
Uncapped forward Toby Macpherson has been called up to the Wallabies squad for the Bledisloe Cup games against New Zealand in Auckland and Sydney next month.
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