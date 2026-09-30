Ukraine's war costs for 2026 hit $155 billion, PM says
Ukraine's total war costs will reach $155 billion this year, and Kyiv is working to close a $27 billion funding gap to ensure it can conduct active combat operations at the start of 2027, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said on Wednesday. Koretskyi said the government planned to cover $7 billion of the gap through strict public finance austerity, budget optimisation and cost reallocation, and was in talks with partners on how to cover the remaining $20 billion.
It is the first time Kyiv has released an estimate of its annual war costs, and there was no comparable figure for 2025.