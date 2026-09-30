Ukraine's war costs for 2026 hit $155 billion, PM says

​Ukraine's total ​war costs ‌will reach $155 billion ​this year, and Kyiv is ‌working to close a $27 billion funding gap to ensure it can conduct ‌active combat operations at the start ‌of 2027, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said on Wednesday. Koretskyi said the government planned ⁠to ​cover $7 ⁠billion of the gap through strict public ⁠finance austerity, budget optimisation and cost ​reallocation, and was in talks with partners ⁠on how to cover the ⁠remaining $20 ​billion.

It is the first time Kyiv has released an ⁠estimate of its annual war costs, and ⁠there ⁠was no comparable figure for 2025.