Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 14:05 IST
Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

​A man ​convicted this ‌year of planning ​a foiled attack on a Taylor ‌Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney ‌on Wednesday over the fact his ‌parents' home was shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an ⁠Era". A ​Vienna ⁠court ruled that a home address ⁠does not deserve the highest level of ​legal protection, and that the ⁠man - identified as Beran A - no longer ⁠lived ​there at the time.

The address was shown for ⁠a matter of seconds and the programme ⁠did ⁠not name the man, the court heard.

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