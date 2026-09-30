Ethiopian Airlines to sign agreement with Boeing for 10 freighters
Ethiopian Airlines will later on Wednesday sign a deal with Boeing for 10 freighter aircraft, a banner at the venue of a signing ceremony showed.
Earlier this month two industry sources told Reuters Ethiopia's state-owned airline was nearing a deal to buy up to 10 long-haul Boeing freighters. The sources had said the deal was likely to include two of Boeing's current-generation 777F aircraft, helping the U.S. planemaker bridge a gap to the delayed new 777-8F freighter model, which is expected to make up the rest of the order.
Ethiopian Airlines is helping to fund a $12.5-billion plan for what officials say will be Africa's largest airport, with phase one due to open in 2030.