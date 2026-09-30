Ethiopian Airlines to sign agreement with Boeing for 10 freighters

Ethiopian Airlines will later on Wednesday ‌sign a deal with Boeing for 10 freighter aircraft, a banner at the venue of ‌a signing ceremony showed.

Earlier this month two ‌industry sources told Reuters Ethiopia's state-owned airline was nearing a deal to buy up to 10 long-haul Boeing ⁠freighters. The ​sources ⁠had said the deal was likely to include ⁠two of Boeing's current-generation 777F aircraft, helping the ​U.S. planemaker bridge a gap to the delayed ⁠new 777-8F freighter model, which is expected to make ⁠up ​the rest of the order.

Ethiopian Airlines is helping to fund a $12.5-billion ⁠plan for what officials say will be Africa's largest ⁠airport, ⁠with phase one due to open in 2030.