Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October

Greece ‌will raise diesel fuel discounts and extend them through mid-October in an ongoing effort to curb the impact of surging fuel costs on households and businesses.

Greece's biggest oil refiner, Helleniq Energy, will continue offering ‌a discount of €0.0795 a litre on unleaded gasoline and €0.0405 a litre on diesel fuel — ‌which have been in place since July 14 — until October 14, the company said in a statement. The discounts are part of aid offered by Greece's two biggest oil refiners and the state as the conflict in ⁠the Middle East ​drives up fuel ⁠prices and raises the cost of everything from groceries to industrial materials.

"The measure ... is the most effective and ⁠immediate way to achieve across-the-board price cuts," Helleniq said. The state discount on diesel fuel will also be ​increased by €0.05 to €0.15 a litre for the next two weeks, raising the total discount ⁠at service stations to €0.20 a litre, the Greek government said on Wednesday.

"It is a cascading storm that is ⁠knocking ​on every country's door, essentially testing the limits of their budgets," Mitsotakis said in remarks at a cabinet meeting broadcast on public television. "Since the situation is very fluid, our ⁠interventions will be reviewed every 15 days," he added.

The government will also announce support for heating ⁠oil in the two ⁠weeks before October 15, when consumers start buying the fuel for the winter, Mitsotakis said. Greece has said it will aim at a ‌market price ‌below €1.75 per litre.