​The Czech ​and ‌Italian prime ministers ​agreed a package of proposals ‌for the upcoming European Union leaders' summit to ease energy ‌and carbon prices, the Czech government ‌office said on Wednesday.

The proposals include altering the usage of ⁠the ​EU's ⁠reserve pool for carbon credits; flexibility ⁠in free credits allocation for exposed ​industries; temporary measures to lower ⁠the impact of carbon prices on ⁠electricity ​production; easing regulations on methane; monitoring market positions ⁠in carbon allowances; and delaying the ⁠introduction ⁠of the second phase of the ETS emissions ‌trading ‌system.