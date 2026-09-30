Czech and Italian government leaders table package to ease carbon, energy prices
The Czech and Italian prime ministers agreed a package of proposals for the upcoming European Union leaders' summit to ease energy and carbon prices, the Czech government office said on Wednesday.
The proposals include altering the usage of the EU's reserve pool for carbon credits; flexibility in free credits allocation for exposed industries; temporary measures to lower the impact of carbon prices on electricity production; easing regulations on methane; monitoring market positions in carbon allowances; and delaying the introduction of the second phase of the ETS emissions trading system.