Burundi to take third-country deportees from US

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 16:46 IST
Burundi to take third-country deportees from US

Burundi has ​agreed to join a clutch of ​other African nations in ‌receiving migrants from ​other countries deported from the US under President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy.

However, Bujumbura will only ‌accept those not accused of crime or terrorism links, said Nancy Ninette Mutoni, spokesperson for President Evariste Ndayishimiye. Tuesday's announcement gave no details of numbers, timing, or ‌financial details.

Washington has sent so-called third-country deportees to some half a dozen ‌African nations under opaque deals that Senate Democrats say have cost tens of millions of dollars. In many cases, deportees had secured legal protections from immigration courts in the US ⁠against ​repatriation. But rights groups ⁠say the third-country deals allow the US to circumvent those protections.

Mutoni said preparations were underway ⁠to arrange accommodation, living conditions and integration into local communities. "Receiving them requires serious planning — ​where they will stay, what they will eat and how they will ⁠live alongside the local population," she said. "If they choose to join Burundian citizens and make ⁠a valuable ​contribution to national development, the law will be respected," she said, regarding potential citizenship.

Burundi aimed to both strengthen diplomatic relations and provide hospitality ⁠to people in need, the spokesperson added. The US State Department did not ⁠immediately respond ⁠to requests for comment while a spokesperson for the Burundi foreign ministry said details of the agreement were not ‌yet available.

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