Blind man sues British Museum over lack of audio tours for Bayeux Tapestry

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 16:54 IST
Blind man sues British Museum over lack of audio tours for Bayeux Tapestry

The British Museum is facing legal action ​over its Bayeux Tapestry exhibition, with ​lawyers representing a blind man alleging ‌the museum ​is breaching equalities laws by not providing audio described tours. Dr Yusuf Ali Osman asked the museum whether live audio described ‌tours would be provided for the long-awaited exhibition of the nearly 1,000-year-old embroidery, which depicts the conquest of England by William I in 1066.

But, Osman's lawyers say, the British Museum said it ‌would not be providing such audio tours as restrictions on the tapestry's light exposure limit ‌the number of visitors, meaning the museum was prioritising self-guided visits. Osman says the museum's decision is a breach of the Equality Act, as he is discriminated against compared to sighted visitors, and is seeking damages and ⁠a court ​order requiring the British ⁠Museum to amend its policies.

The British Museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "I want to ⁠be able to visit the Bayeux Tapestry and experience it for myself," Osman said in a statement.

"I ​understand that there are important restrictions around how the tapestry is displayed, but it ⁠is disappointing to find that blind visitors are not being offered an audio described way of experiencing it." His lawyer, ⁠Kate ​Egerton from the firm Leigh Day, said: "The Equality Act places obligations on service providers to anticipate the needs of disabled people and take reasonable steps to avoid substantial disadvantage.

"Our ⁠client is asking for the same opportunity as sighted visitors to experience this exhibition." The exhibition of ⁠the 70-metre-long tapestry, ⁠which allows ticket-holders 40 minutes to view it from an elevated platform, has been hugely popular. The first batch of tickets sold out ‌and generated nearly £2.5 ‌million ($3.32 million).

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026