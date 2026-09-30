Macron: UK's return to the EU would be excellent news
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that if Britain decided to rejoin the European Union it would be "excellent news" and "a good decision".
His comments, made in Madrid during a joint news conference with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, came after new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his country should consider options for its future relationship with the EU, including rejoining the bloc. Sanchez said Spain would welcome Britain back in the EU "with open arms".