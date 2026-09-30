Macron: UK's return to the EU would be excellent news 

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 18:34 IST
Macron: UK's return to the EU would be excellent news 

​French ​President Emmanuel Macron ‌said on ​Wednesday that if Britain ‌decided to rejoin the European Union it would be "excellent news" ‌and "a good decision".

His comments, made ‌in Madrid during a joint news conference with Spain's Prime ⁠Minister ​Pedro ⁠Sanchez, came after new British Prime ⁠Minister Andy Burnham said his ​country should consider options for ⁠its future relationship with the ⁠EU, including ​rejoining the bloc. Sanchez said Spain would ⁠welcome Britain back in the EU "with ⁠open ⁠arms".

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