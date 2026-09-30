Venezuela and Colombia must reopen gas pipeline, association says

​A gas ​pipeline connecting neighbors ‌Venezuela and ​Colombia that has remained idle ‌in recent years needs to be repaired and reopened as soon ‌as possible, the head of Colombia's ‌gas association Naturgas, Luz Stella Murgas, said on Wednesday. The infrastructure is increasingly ⁠seen ​as ⁠essential to help Colombia reduce a natural ⁠gas deficit that is jeopardizing several ​industries. However, it needs to ⁠be repaired through a project that ⁠is ​pending a license from the US Treasury Department.

"It's not ⁠in optimal conditions," Murgas said at ⁠a conference ⁠in Caracas, referring to the pipeline.