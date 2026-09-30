Venezuela and Colombia must reopen gas pipeline, association says
A gas pipeline connecting neighbors Venezuela and Colombia that has remained idle in recent years needs to be repaired and reopened as soon as possible, the head of Colombia's gas association Naturgas, Luz Stella Murgas, said on Wednesday. The infrastructure is increasingly seen as essential to help Colombia reduce a natural gas deficit that is jeopardizing several industries. However, it needs to be repaired through a project that is pending a license from the US Treasury Department.
"It's not in optimal conditions," Murgas said at a conference in Caracas, referring to the pipeline.