Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification

​Switzerland's upper ​house of parliament ‌on Wednesday ​voted to make a national referendum ‌on a deal to deepen Swiss economic integration with the European Union dependent ‌on majority support among the ‌country's cantons in addition to voters. The lower house must still vote on the ⁠matter, ​but ⁠making a referendum contingent on the approval ⁠of a majority of its cantons raises ​the bar to ratification of ⁠the accord representing the biggest overhaul of ⁠bilateral ​relations in a generation.

Provided the EU agreement is passed ⁠by parliament, a referendum on the deal ⁠could ⁠be held as soon as next year.