Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification
Switzerland's upper house of parliament on Wednesday voted to make a national referendum on a deal to deepen Swiss economic integration with the European Union dependent on majority support among the country's cantons in addition to voters. The lower house must still vote on the matter, but making a referendum contingent on the approval of a majority of its cantons raises the bar to ratification of the accord representing the biggest overhaul of bilateral relations in a generation.
Provided the EU agreement is passed by parliament, a referendum on the deal could be held as soon as next year.