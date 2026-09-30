Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact
Italy wants European Union authorities to grant "additional flexibility" on the bloc's budget rules to factor in the impact of spiking inflation fueled by energy costs, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday. "I will send a letter to [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen ," Meloni said at an event organised by newspaper Il Gazzettino.
Meloni added she would spend €14 billion ($16 billion) over two years to lower energy costs for firms by tapping into a so-called "national escape clause" from EU budget rules. But she said Rome would put pressure on the EU to secure further budget leeway, without giving details.
"Higher inflation must be taken into account when calculating the EU parameters for the permitted deficit," Meloni said. ($1 = 0.8823 euros)