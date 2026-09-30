Brazil, US set up working group to discuss potential trade agreement
Brazil and the US will establish a working group to discuss issues related to a potential agreement on trade, the Brazilian government said in a statement on Wednesday, after a meeting between officials from both countries.
According to the statement, the US will submit a proposal in the coming weeks setting out the scope of negotiations, including tariff and non-tariff issues. Both sides aim to move swiftly toward a mutually acceptable understanding, it added.