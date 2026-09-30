Brazil, US set up working group to discuss potential trade agreement

​Brazil and ‌the US ​will establish a working group ‌to discuss issues related to a potential agreement on ‌trade, the Brazilian government ‌said in a statement on Wednesday, after a meeting between ⁠officials ​from both ⁠countries.

According to the statement, the ⁠US will submit a ​proposal in the coming weeks ⁠setting out the scope of ⁠negotiations, including ​tariff and non-tariff issues. Both sides ⁠aim to move swiftly toward a ⁠mutually ⁠acceptable understanding, it added.