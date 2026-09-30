Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days
Italy has decided to extend for another 15 days the suspension of the European Union's border-free arrangement with Spain, Rome's interior ministry said on Wednesday. The decision was taken due to "the current situation in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta and, in particular, on the persistence of the critical issues already identified," the ministry said.
Italy had first suspended the Schengen arrangements with Madrid on July 31, in response to a mass influx of migrants into Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.