Italy extends Schengen suspension with Spain for another 15 days

​Italy ​has decided ‌to extend for ​another 15 days the ‌suspension of the European Union's border-free arrangement with Spain, Rome's interior ‌ministry said on Wednesday. The decision ‌was taken due to "the current situation in the Spanish exclave of ⁠Ceuta ​and, ⁠in particular, on the persistence of ⁠the critical issues already identified," ​the ministry said.

Italy had ⁠first suspended the Schengen arrangements ⁠with Madrid ​on July 31, in response to a ⁠mass influx of migrants into Ceuta ⁠from ⁠neighbouring Morocco.