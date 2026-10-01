Cricket-Australia win rain-curtailed ODI against South Africa

Australia’s bowlers powered the tourists to a 45-run ​victory over South Africa under the ​Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Wednesday, helping ‌them avoid ​a whitewash in the three-match one-day international series. With test captain Pat Cummins competing in his first ODI in 22 ‌months and Mitchell Starc restored to the team, Australia fielded a formidable attack after losing the opening two matches.

But it was Xavier Bartlett, who removed both openers and finished with 2-25 ‌from five overs, and Adam Zampa, who took 2-34 from six, who effectively stifled ‌home hopes of chasing down a challenging target at the JB Marks Oval after Australia were put in to bat and scored 322-9. Rain brought a premature end to proceedings with South Africa on 145-4 after ⁠28 overs, ​46 runs short ⁠of their revised target of 191. Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 71 but running out of partners in ⁠a depleted batting line-up.

South Africa rested captain Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Marco Jansen and saw ​Tony de Zorzi hurt his hamstring while fielding, which meant he could not bat. The ⁠wet weather also delayed the start of play, but Australia saw off any advantage South Africa hoped to ⁠gain ​out of the wicket with a 78-run partnership off 53 balls for the opening wicket between skipper Mitchell Marsh (56) and Travis Head (24).

The 20-year-old Oliver Peake contributed 48, while ⁠Alex Carey top-scored with 74 to push Australia to an imposing total. South Africa won the ⁠first ODI in ⁠Durban by 67 runs and the second in Johannesburg by 32 runs. The two countries will now contest a three-test series starting ‌in Durban next ‌week.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Toby Davis)