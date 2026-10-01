Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 02:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX's Starship engine ​failure could impact NASA's moon mission objectives

The ​Starship engine failure that nearly foiled ‌the ​orbital debut of SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft on its 14th uncrewed test flight may complicate NASA's ability to meet its time frame for astronaut missions to ‌the moon. Starship, designed in part to carry large payloads to space, is one of two vehicles vying to become the first craft that NASA will use as early as 2028 to land humans on the moon and ‌bring them safely home, a feat last achieved in 1972 at the end of the Apollo ‌era.

Varda raises $250 million at $1.6 billion valuation to scale orbital drug manufacturing

In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space has raised $250 million in a Series D round at a $1.6 billion valuation, the company told Reuters, as it ramps up missions to produce pharmaceuticals in microgravity. El Segundo-based ⁠Varda is one ​of a handful of ⁠US companies building a fleet of uncrewed space capsules that can function as orbital laboratories or manufacturing platforms for products whose ⁠development in space yields better efficiencies or purities than in the gravity of Earth.

Swiss archaeologists redraw Roman maps after drought discoveries

Archaeologists ​are redrawing Roman maps of Switzerland after traces of long-buried ruins emerged as the country endured ⁠the hottest summer on record. Drought can reveal hidden archaeological sites through "parch marks" created when vegetation above them withers, one of several effects of ⁠this year's ​heatwaves, which also exposed World War Two wrecks on river beds.

Butterfly wing patterns may trick predators with motion illusions

When a bird lunges at a butterfly in mid-flight, it may see something that is ⁠not there — the insect's wings flashing beneath may not be moving where they appear to be moving. ⁠By the time the predator ⁠realizes the illusion, the butterfly already may have escaped. Researchers studying this natural defence have found that contrasting wing patterns can work together with wing movements to create ‌misleading motion signals, ‌making it harder for predators to judge a butterfly's ​speed and direction during flight.

TRENDING

1
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
2
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global
3
US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

Global
4
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Resource-Rich, Ecologically Trapped? Digital Transformation May Be the Escape Route

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026