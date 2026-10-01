Trump says he is still considering diesel export ban
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has conversations about banning diesel exports "every day" as the White House races to curb soaring energy prices.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said that an export ban would "have a negative impact on gasoline" prices, but could lower diesel costs. He said the Ukraine-Russia war, with strikes from either side impacting energy production and exports, is the main cause of rising diesel prices and added "we think we're in a very good place." Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the disruptions were more widespread.
"We've lost diesel some diesel exports from the Middle East, although we're restoring those, and we've lost diesel exports from China. So that's a lot of interruptions," Wright said. He said the administration expected announcements soon from Europe about new diesel supplies.