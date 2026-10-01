Trump says he is still considering diesel export ban

US President ​Donald Trump said on ‌Wednesday that ​he has conversations about banning diesel exports "every day" as ‌the White House races to curb soaring energy prices.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said ‌that an export ban would "have a negative impact ‌on gasoline" prices, but could lower diesel costs. He said the Ukraine-Russia war, with strikes from either ⁠side ​impacting energy ⁠production and exports, is the main cause of rising ⁠diesel prices and added "we think we're in a very ​good place." Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the ⁠disruptions were more widespread.

"We've lost diesel some diesel ⁠exports ​from the Middle East, although we're restoring those, and we've lost diesel exports from ⁠China. So that's a lot of interruptions," Wright ⁠said. He ⁠said the administration expected announcements soon from Europe about new diesel supplies.