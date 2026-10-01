South Korea's Lee says Alaska LNG work conditional on viability, legal procedures
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday that work on the Alaska LNG project, announced by the White House as part of South Korea's US investment package, would begin only if its commercial viability is confirmed and it complies with South Korean legal procedures.
In a post on X, Lee also said nuclear power projects must demonstrate commercial viability on a plant-by-plant basis and that profits from investment projects would be shared 50:50 until all principal and interest had been recovered.