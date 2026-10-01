South Korea's Lee says Alaska LNG work conditional on viability, legal procedures

​South ​Korean President ‌Lee Jae Myung ​said on Thursday that work ‌on the Alaska LNG project, announced by the White House ‌as part of South ‌Korea's US investment package, would begin only if its commercial viability is ⁠confirmed ​and ⁠it complies with South Korean legal ⁠procedures.

In a post on ​X, Lee also said nuclear ⁠power projects must demonstrate commercial viability ⁠on ​a plant-by-plant basis and that profits from investment ⁠projects would be shared 50:50 until ⁠all ⁠principal and interest had been recovered.