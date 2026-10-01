IMF aims to bring review of Ukraine program to board by December
The International Monetary Fund aims to bring a combined second and third review of Ukraine's lending program to its board by December, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday. Bringing the review to the board, though, depends on Ukraine securing "sufficient and credible" assurances to close its projected financing gap, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters during a press conference.
The Fund did not share the size of the gap, but said it would depend on the evolution of the war, the implementation of reforms, economic developments, and continued support from Ukraine's international partners.