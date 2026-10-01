IMF aims to bring review of Ukraine program to board by December

​The International ​Monetary Fund aims ‌to bring ​a combined second and third ‌review of Ukraine's lending program to its board by December, an IMF spokesperson ‌said on Thursday. Bringing the ‌review to the board, though, depends on Ukraine securing "sufficient and credible" assurances ⁠to ​close ⁠its projected financing gap, IMF spokesperson Julie ⁠Kozack told reporters during a press conference.

The ​Fund did not share the ⁠size of the gap, but ⁠said ​it would depend on the evolution of the war, ⁠the implementation of reforms, economic developments, and ⁠continued ⁠support from Ukraine's international partners.