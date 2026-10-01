UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in investigation into Fairford air base incident

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 22:33 IST
UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in investigation into Fairford air base incident

British ​police investigating a suspected plot ​involving an air base ‌used ​by the US to target Iran said they had arrested a dual UK-Iranian ‌national on Thursday on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

In an incident which triggered a huge police response, raised alarm among Western allies, ‌and remains largely unexplained, five British men in their 20s ‌were arrested on Sunday on suspected terrorism and explosive offences near RAF Fairford in western England. The men were later released without charge on police bail. But ⁠counter-terrorism ​police said ⁠they were considering whether a foreign state was involved in the incident and ⁠Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday itmight have had Iranian involvement.

Police ​said they had arrested the 27-year-old dual national in London ⁠while a second British man, 26, had also been questioned under caution. "The investigation ⁠into ​circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry," Britain's ⁠Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said in a ⁠statement.

"As we’ve ⁠made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement."

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