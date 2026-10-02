Russia says it struck a Kyiv bridge, Izmail port facility in drone attacks

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 10:47 IST
Russia says it struck a Kyiv bridge, Izmail port facility in drone attacks

Russia's ​Defence Ministry ​said on Friday ‌its forces ​carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian military ‌logistics and infrastructure targets, including a road and rail bridge across the Dnieper ‌River in Kyiv, an electrical substation in ‌the Kyiv region and an industrial complex at Izmail port in the Odesa region. The ⁠ministry ​said the ⁠bridge was used to transfer troops and military ⁠cargo to Ukrainian forces in the ​Donbas region, while the Izmail facility handled ⁠military cargo and fuel supplies for the Ukrainian ⁠military.

It ​also said a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment and dual-use ⁠goods to the port of Odesa was ⁠hit ⁠in the Black Sea. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claims.

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