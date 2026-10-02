Russia says it struck a Kyiv bridge, Izmail port facility in drone attacks
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian military logistics and infrastructure targets, including a road and rail bridge across the Dnieper River in Kyiv, an electrical substation in the Kyiv region and an industrial complex at Izmail port in the Odesa region. The ministry said the bridge was used to transfer troops and military cargo to Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region, while the Izmail facility handled military cargo and fuel supplies for the Ukrainian military.
It also said a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa was hit in the Black Sea. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claims.