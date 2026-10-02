​The Indian pilot stabbed by his co-pilot on ​a flydubai flight from Dubai ‌to Tel ​Aviv replayed the dramatic attack and his desperate effort to open the cockpit door to seek help, in a video call with Indian ‌Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Smit Machchhar, seen with a tube in his nose and bandages on his head and hands, spoke to Modi from a hospital bed in Abu Dhabi during a nearly 10-minute ‌clip released on the prime minister's social media channels, wiping away tears as he narrated his ordeal. "I ‌knew that the aircraft was going down ... I had fallen to the ground. I told myself that the door is right there, just open it. I managed to do it and people entered," he said.

Machchhar was stabbed by his ⁠co-pilot in ​an alleged attempt to crash ⁠the flydubai plane on Wednesday. The jet, with 174 people on board, plunged nearly 14,000 ft (4,267 m) in less than 30 ⁠seconds in the incident. "I have been flying for the last 17 years, have been a captain for the ​last 11 years. I knew that the aircraft was going down," he said.

Modi praised Machchhar's ⁠bravery and said his presence of mind saved lives and saved the reputation of Indian pilots. "I know God saved me," ⁠said ​an emotional Machchhar, who is from Modi's home state of Gujarat. He told the prime minister he recited a Hindu prayer to the monkey god Hanuman during the ordeal.

Machchhar was covered with blood ⁠and on the floor when he managed to open the cockpit door, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime ⁠Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ⁠Reuters on Thursday. That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and let a second pair of flydubai pilots on board take control of the jet ‌and land ‌it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.