Spain second-hand home price growth slows in third quarter

Prices of second-hand homes in Spain rose 11.8% ​year-on-year to €2,930 ($3,297) per square metre ​in the third quarter, slowing ‌down from ​a 16.6% increase in the year-ago period, according to a price index published by property website Idealista on Friday. A ‌separate index released on Wednesday by Fotocasa put third-quarter growth at 13.8%, down from 17% in the same period of 2025, with prices at €3,136 per square metre.

($1 = 0.8886 euros)